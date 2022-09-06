PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is -51.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.58 and a high of $296.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $92.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.04% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are -7.21% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.13, the stock is -5.33% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.64 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -22.64% off its SMA200. PYPL registered -68.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.79%.

The stock witnessed a -6.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.32%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 30900 employees, a market worth around $107.16B and $26.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.59 and Fwd P/E is 19.07. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.85% and -69.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is a “Overweight”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 1.90%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alford Peggy,the company’sEVP, Global Sales. SEC filings show that Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $97.82 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18100.0 shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Britto Mark (EVP, Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 7,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $81.04 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Alford Peggy (EVP, Global Sales) disposed off 14,767 shares at an average price of $85.32 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 39,891 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.41% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.64% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -24.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.