Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 63.69% Upside

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -73.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $118.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $10.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is -19.69% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.22 million and changing -8.17% at the moment leaves the stock -58.80% off its SMA200. PTON registered -90.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.81%.

The stock witnessed a -10.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.66%, and is -11.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 7866 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $3.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.84% and -92.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.50% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 333.87M, and float is at 303.44M with Short Float at 12.19%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klingsick Allen J,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Klingsick Allen J sold 2,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $13.88 per share for a total of $38505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27127.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Cornils Kevin (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 7,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $14.10 per share for $99208.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13891.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Klingsick Allen J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,456 shares at an average price of $15.01 for $21847.0. The insider now directly holds 22,080 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.41% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -35.39% lower over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -19.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.