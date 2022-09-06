Positives for Amcor plc (AMCR) as stock gains in recent trading

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is 0.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.66 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.56% off the consensus price target high of $14.58 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.19% lower than the price target low of $11.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.02, the stock is -4.32% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -0.68% off its SMA200. AMCR registered -5.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.47%.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $17.87B and $14.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.77 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -11.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 2.29%.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Casamento Michael,the company’sEXECUTIVE VP, FINANCE & CFO. SEC filings show that Casamento Michael sold 780,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $9.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Casamento Michael (EXECUTIVE VP, FINANCE & CFO) sold a total of 110,798 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $12.25 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Casamento Michael (EXECUTIVE VP, FINANCE & CFO) disposed off 204,960 shares at an average price of $12.29 for $2.52 million. The insider now directly holds 367,248 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).