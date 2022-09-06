Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) is -49.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.26 and a high of $405.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $173.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.64% off the consensus price target high of $530.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -37.19% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.49, the stock is 0.70% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -22.44% off its SMA200. SNOW registered -44.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.20%.

The stock witnessed a 6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.10%, and is -13.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has around 3992 employees, a market worth around $55.08B and $1.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 401.62. Profit margin for the company is -41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.53% and -57.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 318.36M, and float is at 285.93M with Short Float at 4.25%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Briggs Teresa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Briggs Teresa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $196.92 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Snowflake Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Briggs Teresa (Director) sold a total of 1,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $195.73 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2217.0 shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, McMahon John Dennis (Director) disposed off 1,224 shares at an average price of $155.44 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 55,659 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).