Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) down -29.09% since start of the year

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is -29.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.39 and a high of $120.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBUX stock was last observed hovering at around $85.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.46% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.6% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 1.26% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $82.94, the stock is -3.83% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.3 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. SBUX registered -29.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.88%.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.92%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has around 383000 employees, a market worth around $97.99B and $31.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.32 and Fwd P/E is 24.94. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.28% and -31.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.30%).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 351.00% this year.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 1.14%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHULTZ HOWARD D,the company’sinterim ceo. SEC filings show that SCHULTZ HOWARD D bought 72,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $68.85 per share for a total of $4.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.61 million shares.

Starbucks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that SCHULTZ HOWARD D (interim ceo) bought a total of 137,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $72.67 per share for $9.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.53 million shares of the SBUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Lis Angela (evp, chief partner officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $116.88 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 37,422 shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 7.72% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 8.74% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 6.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.