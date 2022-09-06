Things appear to be looking up for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is -0.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 11.90% and 37.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.97 million and changing 11.22% at the moment leaves the stock 24.61% off its SMA200. ARDX registered -24.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.29%.

The stock witnessed a 32.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.35%, and is 7.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $151.50M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.36% and -43.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-134.30%).

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.54M, and float is at 140.55M with Short Float at 6.01%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenbaum David P.,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenbaum David P. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $2760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89369.0 shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Felsch Robert Orabought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $0.62 per share for $1856.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91418.0 shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Renz Justin A (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $1856.0. The insider now directly holds 263,549 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 1.85% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -23.39% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -20.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.