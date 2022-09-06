Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -52.20% Change This Year

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is -52.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.87% off the consensus price target high of $9.30 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is -13.98% and -8.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.66 million and changing -6.15% at the moment leaves the stock -40.79% off its SMA200. TLRY registered -75.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.88%.

The stock witnessed a -16.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.00%, and is -12.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $628.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.00% and -76.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.97M, and float is at 513.47M with Short Float at 13.94%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Brendan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $3.09 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.62 million shares.