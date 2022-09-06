Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) down -9.59% since start of the year

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is -9.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.54 and a high of $60.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.26% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 1.41% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $43.38, the stock is -2.91% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.01 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -8.69% off its SMA200. WFC registered -2.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.09%.

The stock witnessed a 1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.21%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 243674 employees, a market worth around $165.76B and $41.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.72% and -28.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.79B, and float is at 3.79B with Short Float at 0.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santos Kleber,the company’sSr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Santos Kleber sold 22,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $44.44 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21478.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is trading -19.29% down over the past 12 months.