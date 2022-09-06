What should you know before buying stock in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is -19.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.44 and a high of $73.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $48.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $57.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.21% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -6.17% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.84, the stock is -5.72% and -2.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.5 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. C registered -31.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.70%.

The stock witnessed a -4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.85%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 231000 employees, a market worth around $94.41B and $54.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.15 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.43% and -33.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.79%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wechter Sara,the company’sHead of Human Resources. SEC filings show that Wechter Sara sold 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $68.56 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57043.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that McNiff Mary (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $68.66 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65829.0 shares of the C stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Torres Cantu Ernesto (CEO, Latin America) disposed off 27,783 shares at an average price of $72.50 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 54,333 shares of Citigroup Inc. (C).

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -29.13% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -18.50% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -2.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.