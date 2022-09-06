What should you know before buying stock in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is -74.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.83 and a high of $368.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $65.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.34% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -55.38% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.26, the stock is -17.95% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -56.63% off its SMA200. COIN registered -75.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.63%.

The stock witnessed a -26.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.14%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 3730 employees, a market worth around $14.75B and $5.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.83% and -82.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.50% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.99M, and float is at 173.59M with Short Float at 14.92%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutke Tobias,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutke Tobias bought 5,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $67.95 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44207.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Jones Jennifer N. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $72.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27417.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Lutke Tobias (Director) acquired 5,177 shares at an average price of $71.94 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 38,630 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).