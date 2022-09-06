What should you know before buying stock in Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is -8.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.27 and a high of $160.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $134.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $151.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.39% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -2.31% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $133.00, the stock is -0.20% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. WMT registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.88%.

The stock witnessed a 5.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.13%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2300000 employees, a market worth around $368.63B and $587.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.55 and Fwd P/E is 20.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.41% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.75B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.08%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMillon C Douglas,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that McMillon C Douglas sold 9,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $135.63 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) sold a total of 347,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $135.66 per share for $47.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 282.33 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) disposed off 347,542 shares at an average price of $135.66 for $47.15 million. The insider now directly holds 282,330,635 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.36% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 12.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.