Why should you keep an eye on The Gap Inc. (GPS)?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -47.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $26.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $9.27, the stock is -8.29% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.76 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -31.67% off its SMA200. GPS registered -63.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.95%.

The stock witnessed a -4.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.48%, and is -5.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $15.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.00% and -65.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.00M, and float is at 197.01M with Short Float at 15.32%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laughton Mary Beth,the company’sPresident & CEO, Athleta. SEC filings show that Laughton Mary Beth sold 6,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $64317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31561.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) sold a total of 16,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $12.51 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98980.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) disposed off 7,311 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 53,893 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.36% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is -11.62% lower over the same period.