ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ZI Stock Is Going Next

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is -35.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.31 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.35% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 17.3% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.35, the stock is -14.08% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -17.65% off its SMA200. ZI registered -37.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.98%.

The stock witnessed a -11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is -10.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 2742 employees, a market worth around $17.13B and $928.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1590.38 and Fwd P/E is 39.76. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.42% and -47.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 372.90% this year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 401.10M, and float is at 293.21M with Short Float at 4.71%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A total of 175 insider transactions have happened at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 167 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keren Nir,the company’sPresident, Israel and CTO. SEC filings show that Keren Nir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $45.18 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. (Former 10% owner) sold a total of 167,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $50.85 per share for $8.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.31 million shares of the ZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Carlyle Group Inc. (Former 10% owner) disposed off 167,755 shares at an average price of $50.85 for $8.53 million. The insider now directly holds 40,307,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).