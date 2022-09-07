Check out this: Datadog Inc. (DDOG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -48.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.12 and a high of $199.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $96.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.61% off its average median price target of $135.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.86% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.22% higher than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $92.33, the stock is -14.59% and -10.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -29.04% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -33.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.04%.

The stock witnessed a -18.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is -12.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $29.28B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5129.44 and Fwd P/E is 84.01. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.82% and -53.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.80M, and float is at 261.66M with Short Float at 4.03%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Le-Quoc Alexis,the company’sPresident & CTO. SEC filings show that Le-Quoc Alexis sold 9,362 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $98.18 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $98.18 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Agarwal Amit (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 8,266 shares at an average price of $98.18 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 176,567 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).