DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -48.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.20 and a high of $46.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $16.66, the stock is -9.15% and -8.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -37.05% off its SMA200. DISH registered -63.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.47%.

The stock witnessed a -13.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.58%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $9.25B and $17.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.81% and -64.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 530.09M, and float is at 250.69M with Short Float at 11.25%.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEFRANCO JAMES,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEFRANCO JAMES bought 144,328 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $17.82 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DEFRANCO JAMES (Director) bought a total of 191,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $18.12 per share for $3.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, DEFRANCO JAMES (Director) acquired 163,637 shares at an average price of $18.11 for $2.96 million. The insider now directly holds 713,937 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.48% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -63.02% lower over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -39.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.