Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) down -95.27% since start of the year

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is -95.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $53.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 58.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -31.84% and -53.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -4.40% at the moment leaves the stock -91.33% off its SMA200. XELA registered -98.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.46%.

The stock witnessed a -46.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.53%, and is -17.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $55.15M and $1.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.63% and -98.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.29M, and float is at 23.88M with Short Float at 27.82%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murali Srinivasan,the company’sPresident, Americas and APAC. SEC filings show that Murali Srinivasan bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $74400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98937.0 shares.

Exela Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Sortur Shrikant (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 60,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $1.24 per share for $74995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76048.0 shares of the XELA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Robu Vitalie (President, EMEA) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $1.23 for $40590.0. The insider now directly holds 116,126 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA).