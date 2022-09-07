Fox Corporation (FOX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is -10.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.96 and a high of $40.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.55, the stock is -5.53% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.39% off its SMA200. FOX registered -10.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.67%.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOX) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $17.52B and $13.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09 and Fwd P/E is 13.00. Distance from 52-week low is 5.49% and -25.32% from its 52-week high.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.64M, and float is at 138.97M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MURDOCH LACHLAN K,the company’sExecutive Chair, CEO. SEC filings show that MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $4.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) sold a total of 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.50 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 152.0 shares of the FOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT (Chairman) disposed off 1,700,000 shares at an average price of $40.32 for $68.54 million. The insider now directly holds 181,186 shares of Fox Corporation (FOX).

Fox Corporation (FOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 0.15% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -27.48% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -63.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.