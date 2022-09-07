Is Campbell Soup Company (CPB) a good stock to buy now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is 12.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.76 and a high of $51.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $49.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $48.81, the stock is -3.24% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. CPB registered 13.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.23%.

The stock witnessed a -1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $14.74B and $8.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.95. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.76% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 301.00M, and float is at 193.87M with Short Float at 6.24%.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciongoli Adam G.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciongoli Adam G. sold 18,321 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Campbell Soup Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 17,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $50.01 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Ciongoli Adam G. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 32,194 shares at an average price of $49.75 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 129,919 shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB).

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -2.79% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 4.47% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 30.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.