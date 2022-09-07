Is Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) a good stock to buy now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -24.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $13.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.39% higher than the price target low of $15.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.38, the stock is -10.51% and -6.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -12.86% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -22.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.95%.

The stock witnessed a -12.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.53%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 226.78 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.77% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.30M, and float is at 223.93M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCRIVANICH LUKE M,the company’sSVP General Manager OSP. SEC filings show that SCRIVANICH LUKE M sold 11,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $13.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43995.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 9,601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $14.19 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50078.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) disposed off 7,757 shares at an average price of $14.19 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 104,096 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading 6.79% up over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -27.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.