Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is -13.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.52 and a high of $26.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.23% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.29, the stock is -4.59% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.73% off its SMA200. KIM registered -3.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.05.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.96%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $13.21B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.73 and Fwd P/E is 29.33. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.93% and -19.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 615.64M, and float is at 605.46M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN GLENN GARY,the company’sExec VP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that COHEN GLENN GARY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $25.07 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that LOURENSO FRANK (Director) sold a total of 8,188 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $23.45 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the KIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, LOURENSO FRANK (Director) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $23.39 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 214,812 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.23% down over the past 12 months and Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -11.54% lower over the same period. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is -16.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.