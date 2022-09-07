Positives for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) as stock gains in recent trading

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is -45.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.09 and a high of $98.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.01% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.83, the stock is 1.34% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -34.46% off its SMA200. RCL registered -47.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.90%.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.36%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $10.65B and $4.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is -95.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.54% and -57.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.96M, and float is at 219.82M with Short Float at 9.38%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sorensen Vagn O,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sorensen Vagn O bought 2,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $53.73 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32583.0 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Bayley Michael W (Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl) sold a total of 3,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Bayley Michael W (Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl) disposed off 3,859 shares at an average price of $77.02 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 120,588 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -39.18% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -58.89% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -58.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.