Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is -17.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.39 and a high of $47.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $34.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.12% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 6.86% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.53, the stock is -5.89% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. TPR registered -17.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.39%.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $8.18B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.06% and -28.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 248.10M, and float is at 240.66M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadlani Manesh,the company’sVP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Dadlani Manesh sold 5,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $36.85 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35686.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Glaser Thomas A. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 39,503 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $35.38 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Crevoiserat Joanne C. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,700 shares at an average price of $34.60 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 251,911 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -33.43% down over the past 12 months.