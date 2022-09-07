Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -9.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.68 and a high of $278.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $223.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.04%.

Currently trading at $227.98, the stock is -2.74% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -3.85% off its SMA200. UNP registered 6.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.81%.

The stock witnessed a -0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 30452 employees, a market worth around $143.72B and $23.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.51% and -18.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 625.60M, and float is at 622.93M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rocker Kenyatta G,the company’sEVP MARKETING & SALES. SEC filings show that Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $250.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41177.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) sold a total of 2,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $245.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34111.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $240.21 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 34,111 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSX Corporation (CSX) that is -1.59% lower over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -4.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.