United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Track to Reach $210.00 in a Year

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is -8.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.34 and a high of $233.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $196.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.93% off the consensus price target high of $251.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -32.41% lower than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $195.96, the stock is -2.90% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -1.04% off its SMA200. UPS registered -0.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.59%.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.73%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 534000 employees, a market worth around $170.71B and $100.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.52% and -16.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 852.10% this year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 874.00M, and float is at 730.56M with Short Float at 1.93%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gutmann Kathleen M.,the company’sPres Intl, Healthcare and SCS. SEC filings show that Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 21,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $204.51 per share for a total of $4.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that WARREN KEVIN M (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 23,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $193.31 per share for $4.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Cesarone Nando (President, US Operations) disposed off 19,292 shares at an average price of $179.23 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 17,505 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -23.26% lower over the past 12 months. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is -15.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.