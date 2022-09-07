Weber Inc. (WEBR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) is -53.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.72 and a high of $18.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -24.98% and -21.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -6.81% at the moment leaves the stock -37.62% off its SMA200. WEBR registered -64.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.42%.

The stock witnessed a -19.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.12%, and is -38.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.87% over the week and 15.81% over the month.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) has around 2534 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $1.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 301.00. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.24% and -67.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weber Inc. (WEBR) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weber Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.30% this year.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.88M, and float is at 42.68M with Short Float at 21.43%.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Weber Inc. (WEBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herr Hans-Jurgen,the company’sSee Remark. SEC filings show that Herr Hans-Jurgen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $7.73 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Weber Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Scherzinger Chris M. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $9.96 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90049.0 shares of the WEBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, CONGALTON SUSAN T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.59 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Weber Inc. (WEBR).

Weber Inc. (WEBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -12.35% down over the past 12 months. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is -33.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.