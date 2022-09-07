What should you know before buying stock in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -60.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -9.09% and -19.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -6.99% at the moment leaves the stock -48.38% off its SMA200. GCI registered -66.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.88%.

The stock witnessed a -9.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.65%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $316.52M and $3.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.16% and -69.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.13M, and float is at 134.72M with Short Float at 11.55%.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reed Michael,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Louis John Jeffry (Director) sold a total of 7,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $3.64 per share for $27679.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Tarica Laurence (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 620,263 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).