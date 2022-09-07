Why Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) is -30.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -2.77% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -22.32% off its SMA200. MTCR registered -84.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.29%.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.29% and -88.59% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.43M, and float is at 37.04M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klassen Preston,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Klassen Preston sold 44,748 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $22472.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

Metacrine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Walker Paul Edward (10% Owner) sold a total of 459,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $0.97 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.56 million shares of the MTCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Sonsini Peter W. (10% Owner) disposed off 459,700 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 2,563,257 shares of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR).