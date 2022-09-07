Why should you keep an eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is -53.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -10.02% and 6.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -39.24% off its SMA200. CCO registered -39.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.17%.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.65%, and is -10.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $733.32M and $2.51B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.81% and -62.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 475.12M, and float is at 468.63M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 561,112 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $1.58 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104.87 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that HAMMITT LISA (Director) sold a total of 68,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $3.72 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 61,793 shares at an average price of $3.30 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 105,433,653 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO).