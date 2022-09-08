A peek at Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who has invested in It?

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is -44.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.79 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 36.25% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.30, the stock is -34.35% and -28.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -32.53% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -43.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.60%.

The stock witnessed a -27.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.27%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $585.84M and $455.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.47% and -50.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.70% this year

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 25.05M with Short Float at 30.68%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUSE DONALD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $28.24 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that SOKOLOW NICOLAS (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $28.53 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80448.0 shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, HENNING MICHAEL A (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $28.56 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 142,500 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -49.47% down over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -28.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.