A peek at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV): Who has invested in It?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $40.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $26.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $27.90, the stock is 4.96% and 12.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock 9.07% off its SMA200. DV registered -24.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.12%.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.46%, and is 9.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $395.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.55 and Fwd P/E is 83.78. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.02% and -31.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.61M, and float is at 162.92M with Short Float at 1.52%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddleman Julie, the company’s Global Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $26.58 per share for a total of $7974.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Desmond Laura (Director) sold a total of 50,657 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $27.02 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Providence VII U.S. Holdings L (10% Owner) disposed off 221,003 shares at an average price of $25.75 for $5.69 million. The insider now directly holds 501,864 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).