A peek at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH): Who has invested in It?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -49.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $53.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 4.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.36, the stock is -9.17% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -29.06% off its SMA200. FRSH registered a loss of -18.39% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -15.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $438.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.12% and -74.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.00% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.76M, and float is at 140.31M with Short Float at 10.85%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NELSON ZACHARY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NELSON ZACHARY sold 21,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $13.49 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16365.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Flower Johanna (Director) sold a total of 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $16.47 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16110.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Taylor Jennifer H (Director) disposed off 4,685 shares at an average price of $16.33 for $76506.0. The insider now directly holds 15,940 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).