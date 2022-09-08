A peek at Old National Bancorp (ONB): Who has invested in It?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is -8.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.22 and a high of $20.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $21.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.49% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.56, the stock is -4.94% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -2.24% off its SMA200. ONB registered 0.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.38%.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.11%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has around 4196 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $908.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.24 and Fwd P/E is 7.81. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.86M, and float is at 289.15M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Old National Bancorp (ONB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sander Mark G, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Sander Mark G bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $15.31 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Old National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that FALCONER BRENDON B (CFO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $15.24 per share for $45720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the ONB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, SCUDDER MICHAEL L (Executive Chairman) acquired 8,170 shares at an average price of $15.30 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 302,009 shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB).

Old National Bancorp (ONB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading 14.47% up over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -3.67% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 9.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.