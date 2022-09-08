Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) is -51.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 41.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -12.34% and -23.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -39.66% off its SMA200. AMRX registered -55.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.60%.

The stock witnessed a -25.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.47%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $752.17M and $2.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.81. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.87% and -61.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.99M, and float is at 118.81M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patel Gautam, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Patel Gautam bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $4.21 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Patel Chirag K. (President & Co-CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $4.25 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the AMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Patel Chintu (Co-CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 512,566 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX).