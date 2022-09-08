ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Volatility At 4.14%, Should You Add A Position?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is 6.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.64 and a high of $28.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.43% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.51, the stock is -2.20% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. CHX registered -4.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.49%.

The stock witnessed a 2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.78%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $3.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.27% and -23.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.80% this year

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.32M, and float is at 201.32M with Short Float at 4.12%.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at ChampionX Corporation (CHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Paul E, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Mahoney Paul E sold 517 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $27.22 per share for a total of $14071.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94049.0 shares.

ChampionX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Marcos Antoine (VP, Corp Controller, CAO) sold a total of 48,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $27.25 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47238.0 shares of the CHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Marcos Antoine (VP, Corp Controller, CAO) disposed off 31,655 shares at an average price of $27.35 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 47,238 shares of ChampionX Corporation (CHX).