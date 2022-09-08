Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) is -91.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRTD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -69.37% and -75.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -85.70% off its SMA200. CRTD registered -94.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.06%.

The stock witnessed a -74.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.03%, and is -64.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.09% over the week and 15.81% over the month.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $5.46M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.29% and -98.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-989.50%).

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Analyst Forecasts

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.23M, and float is at 19.04M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 88 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frommer Jeremy, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Frommer Jeremy bought 4,654 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $1840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Creatd Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Frommer Jeremy (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 2,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $0.57 per share for $1610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the CRTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Frommer Jeremy (Executive Chairman) acquired 1,881 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $1130.0. The insider now directly holds 689,927 shares of Creatd Inc. (CRTD).