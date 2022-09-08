Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is -67.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $11.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 41.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -21.29% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -7.23% at the moment leaves the stock -50.04% off its SMA200. DBD registered -70.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.48%.

The stock witnessed a -36.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is -13.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $242.61M and $3.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.22. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.48% and -73.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 71.39M with Short Float at 11.36%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COSTELLO ELLEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COSTELLO ELLEN bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $3.29 per share for a total of $39480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BESANKO BRUCE H (Director) bought a total of 7,152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $3.50 per share for $25032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L (EVP and CFO) acquired 14,784 shares at an average price of $3.40 for $50295.0. The insider now directly holds 447,340 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -61.19% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -29.19% lower over the same period. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -25.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.