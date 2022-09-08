Here are the top Institutional holders of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) is -55.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $77.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.46% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.35% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.87, the stock is -0.55% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 7.15% at the moment leaves the stock -39.41% off its SMA200. SWTX registered -61.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.52%.

The stock witnessed a -29.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.65%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.93% and -64.13% from its 52-week high.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.70% this year

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.07M, and float is at 40.44M with Short Float at 22.97%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 69,568 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $37.47 per share for a total of $2.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.75 million shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 205,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $38.33 per share for $7.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.82 million shares of the SWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Islam Saqib (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,083 shares at an average price of $58.67 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 779,218 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX).

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 21.43% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -1.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.