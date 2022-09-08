Here are the top Institutional holders of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is -42.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $24.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.77, the stock is -23.20% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 19.16% at the moment leaves the stock -33.40% off its SMA200. TUP registered -62.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.92%.

The stock witnessed a -23.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.97%, and is -22.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.32% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $405.44M and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.24 and Fwd P/E is 4.02. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.30% and -64.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.40%).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.50M, and float is at 41.19M with Short Float at 9.27%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FORDYCE JAMES H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORDYCE JAMES H bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73823.0 shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that HARBOUR PAMELA JONES (Director) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $5.70 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the TUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, OLeary Christopher D (Director) acquired 26,500 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 144,754 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -21.52% down over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -26.54% lower over the same period. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is -60.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.