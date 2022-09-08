HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is -70.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $12.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYRE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 54.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 36.10% and 62.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.15 million and changing 7.87% at the moment leaves the stock -40.46% off its SMA200. HYRE registered -88.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.08%.

The stock witnessed a 49.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.85%, and is 52.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.52% over the week and 16.47% over the month.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $28.66M and $39.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.69% and -89.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-464.00%).

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HyreCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.79M, and float is at 19.04M with Short Float at 11.03%.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furnari Michael, the company’s Chief Business-Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that Furnari Michael sold 79,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $17.63 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

HyreCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Furnari Joseph (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 79,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $17.63 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the HYRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Allan Brian (President) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.80 for $29000.0. The insider now directly holds 112,000 shares of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE).