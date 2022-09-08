New Big Money Means Blackstone Inc. (BX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -25.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.97 and a high of $149.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $94.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.03% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.55% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $96.34, the stock is -5.31% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -15.76% off its SMA200. BX registered -24.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.31%.

The stock witnessed a -6.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.60%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $117.27B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.58 and Fwd P/E is 16.76. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.77% and -35.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.38M, and float is at 704.48M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $32.68 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 28,993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $32.63 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 41,500 shares at an average price of $32.94 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 898,993 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).