New Big Money Means Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) is 11.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.10 and a high of $55.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYTK stock was last observed hovering at around $49.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82%.

Currently trading at $50.99, the stock is -0.80% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 26.78% off its SMA200. CYTK registered 64.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.83%.

The stock witnessed a -4.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.90%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $151.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.22% and -7.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Analyst Forecasts

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.14M, and float is at 93.46M with Short Float at 13.63%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH SANDFORD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH SANDFORD D sold 11,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $53.97 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12170.0 shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that PARSHALL B LYNNE (Director) sold a total of 30,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $52.79 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CYTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, COSTA SANTO J (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $52.79 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading -19.40% down over the past 12 months and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is -28.90% lower over the same period. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is -84.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.