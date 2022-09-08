New Big Money Means Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) is -8.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.12 and a high of $66.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRE stock was last observed hovering at around $58.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.12% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.1% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.85, the stock is -3.40% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 3.88% off its SMA200. DRE registered 12.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.56%.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.20%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $23.47B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.13 and Fwd P/E is 63.67. Profit margin for the company is 85.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.02% and -9.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.20% this year

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.52M, and float is at 384.40M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schnur Steven W, the company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schnur Steven W sold 4,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $62.19 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2006.0 shares.

Duke Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Schnur Steven W (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $65.03 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Denien Mark A (EVP & CFO) disposed off 9,652 shares at an average price of $62.13 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 9.39% up over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is 1.15% higher over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -7.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.