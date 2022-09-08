New Big Money Means IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is -51.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.43 and a high of $158.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $62.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.84% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 29.11% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.80, the stock is -8.06% and -11.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -35.75% off its SMA200. IAC registered -51.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.39%.

The stock witnessed a -18.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.78%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $5.74B and $4.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.86% and -59.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.75M, and float is at 78.72M with Short Float at 1.88%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by IAC Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $34.41 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64.72 million shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that IAC Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 148,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $33.78 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64.67 million shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 143,700 shares at an average price of $34.79 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 64,524,502 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).