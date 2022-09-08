New Big Money Means Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is 5.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.57 and a high of $148.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSG stock was last observed hovering at around $144.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.41% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.74% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $147.46, the stock is 1.66% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. RSG registered 19.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.78%.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.93%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $46.97B and $12.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.80 and Fwd P/E is 27.57. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.84% and -0.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.50M, and float is at 315.10M with Short Float at 0.48%.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Republic Services Inc. (RSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vander Ark Jon, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Vander Ark Jon sold 14,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $142.49 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59619.0 shares.

Republic Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Stuart Timothy E (COO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $135.19 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19675.0 shares of the RSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, GOEBEL BRIAN A (CAO) disposed off 347 shares at an average price of $135.01 for $46848.0. The insider now directly holds 6,186 shares of Republic Services Inc. (RSG).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is trading 13.36% up over the past 12 months and Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is -24.75% lower over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 11.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.