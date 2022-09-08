New Big Money Means SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 10.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.86 and a high of $389.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $278.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 32.98% off its average median price target of $378.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $428.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -27.09% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $311.36, the stock is 4.56% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 11.85% at the moment leaves the stock 9.22% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 11.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.33%.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.61%, and is 13.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 3964 employees, a market worth around $17.46B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.44 and Fwd P/E is 34.20. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.02% and -20.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.47M, and float is at 54.99M with Short Float at 3.37%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 101 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prishkolnik Rachel, the company’s VP,GC&Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Prishkolnik Rachel sold 2,191 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $275.82 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12146.0 shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Adest Meir (VP, Core Technologies) sold a total of 7,722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $312.83 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Adest Meir (VP, Core Technologies) disposed off 6,252 shares at an average price of $321.08 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 176,057 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -7.70% down over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -34.14% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -29.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.