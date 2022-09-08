New Big Money Means Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 7.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.80 and a high of $438.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $427.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.19% off its average median price target of $490.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -13.85% lower than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $444.01, the stock is 9.05% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 17.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.67%.

The stock witnessed a 17.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.46%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $22.80B and $9.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.22% and 1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (64.30%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 478.20% this year

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.61M, and float is at 50.51M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Halligan Catherine Ann, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Halligan Catherine Ann sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $428.81 per share for a total of $85762.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2444.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Kimbell David C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 14,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $424.79 per share for $6.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41912.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Kimbell David C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 14,783 shares at an average price of $424.79 for $6.28 million. The insider now directly holds 41,912 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Target Corporation (TGT) that is trading -29.63% down over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is -20.79% lower over the same period.