Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) makes 4.20% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is 76.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 11.13% and 22.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.97 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock 39.54% off its SMA200. NAT registered 20.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.25%.

The stock witnessed a 13.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.00%, and is 23.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $573.20M and $158.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.83. Distance from 52-week low is 112.86% and -11.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analyst Forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -414.50% this year

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Top Institutional Holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 159.13% up over the past 12 months and Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is 52.72% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -2.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.