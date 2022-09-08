Which institution holds the most shares in ADT Inc. (ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.41, the stock is 8.00% and 15.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 12.54% off its SMA200. ADT registered -2.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.62%.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.36%, and is 13.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $7.70B and $5.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.17% and -19.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 902.99M, and float is at 786.46M with Short Float at 1.02%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 29 times.

ADT Inc. (ADT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allegion plc (ALLE) that is trading -31.54% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -29.19% lower over the same period. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is -46.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.