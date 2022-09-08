Which institution holds the most shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is -0.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $12.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 29.99% and 59.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.19 million and changing 19.61% at the moment leaves the stock 28.16% off its SMA200. APRN registered 55.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.79%.

The stock witnessed a 100.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.12%, and is 11.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.95% over the week and 19.56% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1694 employees, a market worth around $207.27M and $458.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.59% and -47.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.07M, and float is at 9.56M with Short Float at 38.94%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greben Randy J, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Greben Randy J sold 1,426 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $5.97 per share for a total of $8514.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13611.0 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Leitgeb Terri (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 758 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $5.97 per share for $4526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9651.0 shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Findley Linda (President and CEO) disposed off 9,915 shares at an average price of $5.97 for $59198.0. The insider now directly holds 208,576 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).