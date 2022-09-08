Which institution holds the most shares in Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) is 28.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.33 and a high of $64.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GKOS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.91% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.56% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.63% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $57.01, the stock is 13.80% and 14.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing 18.52% at the moment leaves the stock 15.57% off its SMA200. GKOS registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.38%.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.79%, and is 18.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has around 727 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $288.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.05% and -11.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glaukos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.50% this year

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.36M, and float is at 45.71M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kliman Gilbert H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kliman Gilbert H sold 3,362 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $53.01 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading -41.54% down over the past 12 months and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is -36.78% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -8.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.